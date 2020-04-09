Auto Smart Trade Manager EA

Note: All inputs of this EA are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management


Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5.

Sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), supports Trailing Stop to secure profits, and includes Equity Protection.

Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk.

Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cautiously,

and set Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Equity Protection according to your personal risk management.

General Settings

  • Take Profit Pips
    Sets the number of points the price must move in favor of the trade before the EA automatically closes it for profit. The higher the value, the more potential profit the trade can capture before closing.

  • Use Stop Loss
    Option to enable or disable automatic Stop Loss. When enabled, the EA sets a SL for each new trade to limit potential losses if the market moves against the trade.

  • Stop Loss Pips
    Defines the distance between the entry price and the Stop Loss. This allows control over the maximum potential loss per trade before it is closed automatically.

Advanced Settings

  • Use Trailing Stop
    Option to enable Trailing Stop, which moves the Stop Loss automatically as the price moves in favor of the trade. This helps secure profits and reduce potential losses if the market reverses.

  • Trailing Stop Pips
    Sets the distance between the current price and the Stop Loss when using the Trailing Stop. A smaller value secures profits faster, while a larger value allows more room for the trade to move before adjusting the SL.

  • Use Equity Protection
    When enabled, the EA monitors account equity and automatically closes all trades if equity falls below the specified limit, protecting the account from significant losses.

  • Min Equity Percent
    Specifies the equity percentage at which the protection mechanism triggers. For example, if set to 20%, the EA will close all trades if account equity drops to 20% of the starting balance.

  • Slippage
    Defines the allowed difference between the expected trade execution price and the actual market price. If slippage exceeds this value, the trade will not be executed, helping to avoid undesired price execution in volatile markets.

Trade Management

  • Magic Number
    A unique number that identifies trades managed by this EA, distinguishing them from manually opened trades or trades from other EAs.

  • Manage All Symbols
    When enabled, allows the EA to manage all open trades across all currency pairs, regardless of the current chart symbol.

  • Manage All Magic Numbers
    When enabled, allows the EA to manage all trades, even if they have different Magic Numbers. When disabled, it only manages trades with the specified Magic Number.

Please provide your rating for the Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar. If you have any feedback or suggestions, kindly share them in the comments to help improve its performance and features.

Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar
