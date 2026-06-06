Algoma Pro

🚀 ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience.

It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading.

Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook

Setfile : Default setting came with standard version 

   ⚡️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA: 

 ✅ Optimized Scalping Strategy

  • Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping.
  • Can also be used on higher timeframes, provided that the appropriate setfile is applied (available upon request via DM).
  • Core logic combines 3 Bollinger Bands + RSI + Stoch, enhanced by an advanced volatility filter.
    ✅ Smart & Secure Risk Management:

    • ALGOMA EA integrates an advanced multi-entry optimization system, dynamically adjusting orders based on market signals.
    • This logic, inspired by martingale but completely re-engineered, works as a smart companion strategy:

      1. Always paired with a global trailing mechanism to lock in profits,

      2. Protected by a global Stop Loss to control drawdown and safeguard capital.
        👉 Result: robust risk management, no blind exposure, and continuous protection of your balance.

    ✅ Two Trading Scenarios

    1. Single-signal mode : for more conservative trading,

    2. Multi-signal mode : captures multiple opportunities simultaneously.

      Both scenarios are powered by a proprietary volatility indicator enhanced with AI and combined with real-time news filtering.

    Exclusive AI Plugin – Institutional Reading
    ALGOMA EA features an innovative AI-driven module that analyzes potential institutional buying/selling flows from major banks and financial entities.
    This advanced filter helps identify the dominant trend, avoid false signals, and refine order selection.

    🛠️ Additional Functionalities

    • Dynamic spread control,

    • Trailing Stop and trailing pending orders,

    • Automatic pause during high-risk hours or news events,

    • Real-time information panel directly on the chart.

    🎯 Who is ALGOMA EA for ?

    • Traders looking for a stable, intelligent scalper on M1/M5,

    • Traders who want secured risk management even in multi-entry setups,

    • Users who value AI-powered filters aligned with institutional trends.

    📩 Support & Customization

    Each market requires specific tuning. For optimized setfiles or personal assistance, please contact me directly via DM.

    ⚡ ALGOMA EA – The intelligent scalper that trades like a professional.

    Telegram Channel : https://t.me/algomapro

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    Gennady Sergienko
    4.53 (123)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    专家
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    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    专家
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (5)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
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    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.87 (38)
    专家
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    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (43)
    专家
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    Abhinav Puri
    5 (1)
    专家
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    专家
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    Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
    5 (1)
    专家
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    Nauris Zukas
    4.27 (11)
    专家
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    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    专家
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    EA Miracolo
    Amazing Traders
    专家
    Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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    William Brandon Autry
    4.83 (42)
    专家
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    Amazing Traders
    5 (1)
    专家
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.56 (9)
    专家
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    Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
    5 (1)
    专家
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    专家
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    Napat Puangjunkum
    专家
    XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
    Quantum Time Sovereign
    Tingting Yu
    专家
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    DeepMatrix FX
    Tingting Yu
    专家
    DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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    Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
    5 (1)
    专家
    The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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