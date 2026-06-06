Algoma Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.7
- 更新: 13 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
🚀 ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience.
It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading.
Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook
Setfile : Default setting came with standard version
⚡️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA:
✅ Optimized Scalping Strategy
- Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping.
- Can also be used on higher timeframes, provided that the appropriate setfile is applied (available upon request via DM).
- Core logic combines 3 Bollinger Bands + RSI + Stoch, enhanced by an advanced volatility filter.
- ALGOMA EA integrates an advanced multi-entry optimization system, dynamically adjusting orders based on market signals.
- This logic, inspired by martingale but completely re-engineered, works as a smart companion strategy:
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Always paired with a global trailing mechanism to lock in profits,
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Protected by a global Stop Loss to control drawdown and safeguard capital.
👉 Result: robust risk management, no blind exposure, and continuous protection of your balance.
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✅ Two Trading Scenarios
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Single-signal mode : for more conservative trading,
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Multi-signal mode : captures multiple opportunities simultaneously.
Both scenarios are powered by a proprietary volatility indicator enhanced with AI and combined with real-time news filtering.
✅ Exclusive AI Plugin – Institutional Reading
ALGOMA EA features an innovative AI-driven module that analyzes potential institutional buying/selling flows from major banks and financial entities.
This advanced filter helps identify the dominant trend, avoid false signals, and refine order selection.
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Dynamic spread control,
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Trailing Stop and trailing pending orders,
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Automatic pause during high-risk hours or news events,
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Real-time information panel directly on the chart.
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Traders looking for a stable, intelligent scalper on M1/M5,
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Traders who want secured risk management even in multi-entry setups,
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Users who value AI-powered filters aligned with institutional trends.
Each market requires specific tuning. For optimized setfiles or personal assistance, please contact me directly via DM.
⚡ ALGOMA EA – The intelligent scalper that trades like a professional.
Telegram Channel : https://t.me/algomapro