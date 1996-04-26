Clear Simple Direction

Clear Simple Direction – Trend Following Indicator for MT4

Clear Simple Direction is a lightweight yet powerful trend-following indicator designed to give traders clarity in uncertain markets. Built with simplicity in mind, it removes unnecessary noise and focuses only on what truly matters: the trend direction.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator helps you stay aligned with the market flow, reducing hesitation and improving discipline.

Key Features:

  • Clear Signals – Instantly identifies the prevailing market direction.

  • Simple & User-Friendly – No complicated settings; plug and trade.

  • Trend-Focused – Designed to follow strong, sustained moves while avoiding market noise.

  • Versatile Use – Works on all major currency pairs, gold, indices, and multiple timeframes.

  • Confidence in Trading – Helps filter out false signals and stay with the trend longer.

Additional Notes:

  1. Always open a position only after the candlestick is fully closed, to ensure the signal is confirmed and avoid premature entries.

  2. It is recommended to use the ZigZag indicator to identify the nearest swing high or low. This helps traders set their stop loss at logical levels, providing better risk management.

  3. Use it along with my my other indicator ‘PivotTrend Sentinel’ (the product is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149462 ) to increase the accuracy of your entry positions.

If you are looking for a reliable companion to follow trends with confidence and simplicity, Clear Simple Direction is your solution.

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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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