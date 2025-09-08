Clear Simple Direction
- Indicateurs
- M Iqbal Akbar
- Version: 1.20
- Mise à jour: 8 septembre 2025
- Activations: 15
Clear Simple Direction – Trend Following Indicator for MT4
Clear Simple Direction is a lightweight yet powerful trend-following indicator designed to give traders clarity in uncertain markets. Built with simplicity in mind, it removes unnecessary noise and focuses only on what truly matters: the trend direction.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator helps you stay aligned with the market flow, reducing hesitation and improving discipline.
Key Features:
-
Clear Signals – Instantly identifies the prevailing market direction.
-
Simple & User-Friendly – No complicated settings; plug and trade.
-
Trend-Focused – Designed to follow strong, sustained moves while avoiding market noise.
-
Versatile Use – Works on all major currency pairs, gold, indices, and multiple timeframes.
-
Confidence in Trading – Helps filter out false signals and stay with the trend longer.
Additional Notes:
-
Always open a position only after the candlestick is fully closed, to ensure the signal is confirmed and avoid premature entries.
-
It is recommended to use the ZigZag indicator to identify the nearest swing high or low. This helps traders set their stop loss at logical levels, providing better risk management.
-
Use it along with my my other indicator ‘PivotTrend Sentinel’ (the product is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149462 ) to increase the accuracy of your entry positions.
If you are looking for a reliable companion to follow trends with confidence and simplicity, Clear Simple Direction is your solution.