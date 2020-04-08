AZ Risk Manager

A simple indicator for calculating risk and automatically calculating the take profit line. In the settings, you enter the desired risk to profit ratio, the indicator will automatically calculate the volume for entry and show where to set the take-profit line to maintain the proportion. The risk is calculated based on your balance data. The information panel can be moved around the screen. The stop-loss line can also be moved, this will recalculate the entry volume and the take-profit position.
