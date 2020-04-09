Account Sentinel MT5

Account Sentinel MT5 FREE – Simple Account Monitor

Monitor your MT5 account basics in real-time right on your chart! See Balance, Equity, Free Margin, and Margin Level at a glance. Perfect for beginners checking risk without hassle.

Key FREE Features:

  • Clean dashboard updates every second

  • Color alerts: Green for safe (Margin Level >80%), Yellow warning, Red danger

  • Basic stats: Balance & Equity difference shown clearly

Upgrade for More Power:

  • FULL Version ($49): Add Used Margin, Drawdown %, Multi-Account support + CSV export

  • PREMIUM Version ($99): Auto-close positions on low margin/negative risk, Telegram alerts, Custom stops

Test FREE now – no risk! Love it? Unlock FULL/PREMIUM for pro risk management. Demo limits apply; live trading risks capital. Past results no guarantee. Test in Strategy Tester first.

Keywords: account monitor MT5, margin level dashboard, free equity checker


