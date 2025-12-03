AZ Risk Manager

A simple indicator for calculating risk and automatically calculating the take profit line. In the settings, you enter the desired risk to profit ratio, the indicator will automatically calculate the volume for entry and show where to set the take-profit line to maintain the proportion. The risk is calculated based on your balance data. The information panel can be moved around the screen. The stop-loss line can also be moved, this will recalculate the entry volume and the take-profit position.
Önerilen ürünler
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde. Bilgi ayırıcı
FREE
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.55 (31)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Auto Fib MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them. Auto Fib keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart at all times. It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy. Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click. Who It's For Auto Fib is built for traders who: Use Fibonacci tools but dislike drawing them manually Want fast, accurate pullback levels for trade entries without
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Göstergeler
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Göstergeler
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Göstergeler
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Renko Box
Andrey Dik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Göstergeler
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. What do the values ​​mean: Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0): 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.63 (8)
Göstergeler
Temel Renko göstergesi, net ve özlü bir piyasa perspektifi arayan yatırımcılar için güçlü bir araçtır. Göstergemiz yalnızca trend görselleştirmeyi basitleştirmekle kalmaz, aynı zamanda tersine dönüşler için doğru uyarılar sunarak ticaretinizde stratejik bir avantaj sağlar /   Ücretsiz MT4 Sürümü Özellikler Tamamen Özelleştirilebilir:   Gelişmiş özelleştirme seçenekleriyle göstergeyi iş tercihlerinize göre uyarlayın. Renklerden kutu boyutu ayarlarına kadar, bilgilerin grafiğinizde nasıl görünt
FREE
Gold Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 Auto Trading  of  Gold :  Market Struture(Key Level) and Liquidity Breakout Strategy Real Time Signal  Flowcon :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308343 Key features include: Breakout Trading - Smart Money Concept: Automatically identifies demand and supply zones at swing highs and lows, targeting the most critical market levels.    Risk & Order Management: Progressive and flexible lot sizing with consistent take profit and stop loss ensures a balanced approach to growth and recovery
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Catcher EA Pro — En çok beğenilen Trend Catcher indikatörüne dayanır ve yoğun talepler üzerine sonunda Trend Catcher EA yayınlanmıştır. Algoritmik otomasyonu, doğrudan manuel kontrol ile birleştiren yeni nesil bir Expert Advisor. Size piyasada tam hakimiyet sağlar. Hızlı, uyarlanabilir ve netlik, performans ve karar özgürlüğü arayan traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. EURUSD için gerçek tick (99,9%) verileri ile özel olarak optimize edilmiştir. Repaint yok, yeniden çizim yok, gecikme yok — isti
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Smart Grid MT5
Dmitry Kotov
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Smart Grid MT5 automatically recognizes any symbol, period and scale of the chart and marks it up accordingly. It is possible to mark up the chart by trading sessions. The grid consists of the two main line types. Vertical lines There are two visualization methods: Standard - the lines are divided into three types, separating: Small time period. Medium time period. Large time period. Trading Session - the lines are divided into groups (a total of ten). Each group has two lines: the first is res
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (51)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Açılış Aralığı Kopuşları Göstergesi,   ICT (İç Çember Tüccarı), Akıllı Para Kavramları (SMC)   ve   hacim   veya   emir akışına   dayalı stratejiler gibi kurumsal ticaret kavramlarını takip eden tüccarlar için tasarlanmış bir oturum tabanlı ticaret aracıdır. Bu gösterge, tüccarların başlıca küresel Forex seansları boyunca potansiyel   likidite süpürmelerini, kopuş bölgelerini, sahte çıkışları   ve   önemli günlük seviyeleri   belirlemelerine olanak tanıyan temel oturum açılış aralıklarını çizer.
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Göstergeler
AÇIKLAMA ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper), fiyat hareketini analiz eden ve geçerli impulsları, düzeltmeleri ve SCOB'ları (Single Candle Order Block) tanımlayan göstergedir. Esnek, bilgilendirici, kullanımı kolay olması ve tüccarın en likit ilgi alanlarına yönelik farkındalığını önemli ölçüde artırması nedeniyle her türlü teknik analizle kullanılabilen güçlü bir araçtır. AYARLAR Genel | Görsel Renk teması — ICSM'nin renk temasını tanımlar. SCOB | Görsel SCOB'u göster — SCOB'u etkinleş
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Göstergeler
Trend Line PRO   göstergesi bağımsız bir işlem stratejisidir. Trend değişimini, işleme giriş noktasını gösterir ve ayrıca üç seviyede Kar Al ve Zarar Durdur korumasını otomatik olarak hesaplar. Trend Line PRO , tüm Meta Trader sembolleri için mükemmeldir: para birimleri, metaller, kripto para birimleri, hisse senetleri ve endeksler. Gösterge, gerçek hesaplarda işlem yaparken kullanılır ve bu da stratejinin güvenilirliğini doğrular. Trend Line PRO   ve gerçek Sinyal kullanan robotlar burada bu
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
TALİMATLAR RUS  /  TALİMATLAR   ENG  /  Sürüm MT4 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, durumun daha sezgisel bir şekilde algılanması için oklar görünür. LOGIC AI - Bir şablonu etkinleştirirken giriş noktalarını aramak için
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro  — Hibrit Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend kavramını genişleterek bir hibrit scalping aracına dönüştürür; çoklu zaman dilimlerinde (M1–H1) kısa-orta vadeli kurulumlar için tasarlanmıştır. Göstergede görsel olarak sezilebilir bir Supertrend bandı ile birden fazla isteğe bağlı onay metriği birleştirilerek yüksek olasılıklı girişler sağlanırken risk yönetimi basit tutulur: stop loss ve take profit seviyeleri ATR’den dinamik olarak hesaplanır ve doğrudan grafik üze
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AZ Risovalka levels drawing tool
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
AZ Risovalka levels drawing tool An indicator for simplifying the drawing of levels. Select the indicator mode for the body, shadow, or the whole candle in the settings. Click the 'Draw' button on the drawing panel to create a level, then click on the body or shadow of the candle and select the level color in the color menu that appears. The 'Delete' button to delete level you select, 'Color' to select the color of an already created level. You can set your own colors in the indicator menu (6 co
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
AZ Auto Levels builder ATR edition
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
AZ Auto Levels builder ATR edition Indicator of automatic level drawing. For different instruments you need to play with the parameters to find the right ones. So, what is its idea - the indicator searches for levels of interest on the timeframe selected in the settings (by default H1). The search occurs only on candles that are 30% greater than the standard daily ATR of similar candles (you can change this in the settings). ATR is calculated for 20 days ago (also can be changed in the settings)
FREE
AZ Custom Daily Candle
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AZ_custom_daily_candle The indicator allows you to draw the contours of daily candles on small timeframes, plus you can customize the display of, for example, an H1 candle and see how it looks on the M5 chart (I think this is a useful setting for scalping). Further, it is possible to shift the beginning/end of drawing candles, change the background color, line thickness. Suggestions and wishes are welcome. v 1.05 (31/03/2025) By demand, I have added the ability to turn on/off daily maximum/mini
FREE
AZ simple trading sessions
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Attention - the indicator was initially developed for trading futures and the nuances of the Sunday session. This modification does not take into account the Sunday premarket, but is strictly tied to the time on the chart for correct operation on the spot market. Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator ha
FREE
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. What do the values ​​mean: Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0): 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection
FREE
AZ daymaxlows
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
The simplest indicator. You select the day of the week (Monday/Friday), the indicator draws the highs and lows of this day on the body and shadow of the candle. The fill color settings of the selected day, the style and color of the lines can be changed. The indicator searches for the nearest selected day. The idea is to speed up the visualization of the price reaction to the body/shadow of the candle of the selected day.
FREE
AZ mini atr indicator
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
AZ Mini ATR Indicator By popular demand, I've created a miniature version of the ATR indicator. In addition to its basic functions, such as calculating the average ATR based on specified parameters, it can change the color of a text bar depending on how far the price has already moved. If the price has moved more than 110% of its average ATR, the bar turns red; if it has moved less than 80%, the bar is green. The colors and parameters that influence the color change are configurable. This feat
FREE
AZ simple sound alert
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
The simplest indicator. It emits a standard sound signal (an audio file from the standard MetaTrader library - alert.wav) after a period of time you select. Unfortunately I was unable to add the ability to select your file due to language restrictions.  Fixed a bug: when switching TF, a complete reinitialization of the indicator occurred, and it thought that a new time interval had arrived
FREE
AZ Volzone SYSTEM locked in range finder
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
This indicator is the main component of my trading system. You will receive detailed instructions on how to use the indicator in manual mode. ATTENTION - I strongly recommend using the indicator when analyzing the market with a futures broker (even using a demo version of the account will be good if brokers provide quotes and volumes in real time), and entries can be made on the spot market. My system has nothing in common with the recently popular SmartMoney system and its varieties. So, I wil
AZ daily scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
AZ daily scalper Mini indicator that draws possible correction levels based on the previous day. Then you go to a lower timeframe and look for entry patterns. In the settings, you can select the day on which you want to get these levels (by default, it calculates from the previous day). You can set the colors of the levels, the type of lines, the background color of the candle from which the calculation occurs
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt