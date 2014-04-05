Basic Smart Breaker Block Zones SMC Indicator MT5

Basic Smart Breaker Block Zones SMC Indicator


Introduction:

Breaker blocks are order blocks that have been broken once by the market. When the price returns to these zones, they often trigger a strong reaction. In technical terms, resistance blocks become support zones after a breakout, and support blocks turn into resistance zones once broken.

Understanding breaker blocks is extremely valuable for identifying high-probability trading opportunities, including both reversal trades and trend continuation setups. Among all key trading blocks, breaker blocks are considered even more significant that standard order blocks because they indicate  that price has reacted to the same zone multiple times.

This concept is widely used in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading strategies , making breaker blocks a powerful tool for professional traders seeking precise market entries.

Additionally, this indicator provides advanced filtering options to display only the most relevant and high-quality blocks, helping traders focus on the strongest and most actionable zones.

For downloading other indicators click on LINK
For downloading Order Block indicator MT4 click this LINK


Setting:

The indicator includes three main settings sections, each corresponding to a specific market level.

Each level is calculated based on the previous one, allowing for a multi-layered analysis of breaker blocks and overall market structure.

For each level, you have full control over the display options and visual customization through the following filters:

1. Show Breaker Blocks ---> Enable or disable the display of breaker blocks.

2. Display Style ---> Choose how the breaker blocks are visually represented on the chart.

3. Support Zone Color ---> Customize the color used for bullish breaker block zones.

4. Resistance Zone Color ---> Customize the color used for bearish breaker block zones.

5. Show Labels ---> Toggle labels to display the name of each breaker block directly on the chart.

6. Show Latest Breaker Blocks ---> Set how many of the most recent support and resistance breaker blocks to display.

7. Distance From Current Price ---> Display only breaker blocks that are closer than the specified distance to the current market price.


If you have personal project ideas or custom indicator requests, feel free to message me directly LINK


What is this Indicator is used for?

This indicator is designed to help you identify the most important market levels and understand where the price is most likely to react. These reactions occur due to the liquidity zones that form behind these levels.

when the price reaches these key zones, it will either:

  • Reject the level and start a reversal, or
  • Break through the level and continue its trend.
By highlighting these critical areas, the indicator allows traders to make more informed decisions and plan their entries and exits with higher precision.


Рекомендуем также
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Haven FVG   — это инструмент для анализа рынков, который позволяет выделять области неэффективности (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) на графике, предоставляя трейдерам ключевые уровни для анализа цены и принятия торговых решений. Другие продукты ->  ЗДЕСЬ Основные особенности: Индивидуальные настройки цветов: Цвет для бычьего FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Цвет для медвежьего FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Гибкая визуализация FVG: Максимальное количество свечей для поиска FVG. Дополнительное удлинени
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Индикаторы
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Индикаторы
OmniSignal Navigator – Умный скальпинг на ключевых уровнях Торгуйте как профессионал с этим дневным/еженедельным индикатором High-Low-Close, разработанным для скальпинга и точной торговли на пробой. Почему это работает Идеально подходит для скальпинга: Ориентируется на ключевые зоны (PDH/PDL/PDC и PWH/PWL/PWC) на таймфреймах M2, M3, M5 и M15. (Меньшие таймфреймы = больше сигналов, большие таймфреймы = меньше сигналов) Не требуется анализ графика: просто ждите push-уведомлений (телефо
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Индикаторы
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Индикаторы
Индикатор основан на методике Роберта Майнера, описанной в его книге "Торговые стратегии с высокой вероятностью успеха" и отображает сигналы по моментуму двух таймфреймов. В качестве индикатора моментума используется Стохастический осциллятор.  Настройки говорят сами за себя period_1 - текущий таймфрейма, указывается 'current' period_2 - старший таймфрейм - в 4 или 5 раз больше текущего. Например если текущий 5-мин, то старший будет 20-мин остальные настройки - это настройки Стохастического осци
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
SUPERTREND ; Это индикатор следования за трендом, основанный на SuperTrend ATR, созданном Оливье Себаном. Его можно использовать для обнаружения изменений в направлении тренда и обнаружения стопов. Когда цена падает ниже кривой индикатора, она становится красной и указывает на нисходящий тренд. И наоборот, когда цена движется выше кривой, индикатор становится зеленым, указывая на восходящий тренд. Как и другие индикаторы, он хорошо работает с SuperTrend в сочетании с другими индикаторами, такими
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Индикаторы
Friend of the Trend: Ваш Трекер Трендов Освойте рынок с помощью Friend of the Trend — индикатора, который упрощает анализ трендов и помогает определить лучшие моменты для покупки, продажи или ожидания. С интуитивно понятным и визуально привлекательным дизайном, Friend of the Trend анализирует движения цен и предоставляет четкие сигналы через цветной гистограмму: Зеленые полосы : Указывают на восходящий тренд, сигнализируя о возможностях для покупки. Красные полосы : Предупреждают о нисходящем тр
FREE
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Индикаторы
Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Индикаторы
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Индикаторы
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Индикаторы
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.66 (44)
Индикаторы
Индикатор зон поддержки и сопротивления MT5 этот индикатор умеет автоматически определять максимумы и минимумы. Этот индикатор поддержки и сопротивления создает линии поддержки и сопротивления на основе максимумов и минимумов. как построить линии поддержки и сопротивления. это индикатор для построения автоматических линий поддержки и сопротивления. как найти уровень поддержки с помощью индикатора. этот индикатор автоматически находит максимумы и минимумы. Индикатор автоматически создает линии по
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Virtual Candle Blocks
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Индикаторы
Virtual Candle Blocks – Визуализируйте рынок без ограничений Virtual Candle Blocks — это продвинутый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который позволяет создавать и отображать свечи любого пользовательского таймфрейма, включая те, что недоступны на платформе изначально. Основные особенности: Пользовательские таймфреймы: Индикатор группирует базовые свечи графика в блоки любой желаемой продолжительности (например, 5ч, 14ч, 28ч, 72ч и т.д.), чтобы создать новую виртуальную свечу. Это дает вам доступ к у
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Индикаторы
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Индикаторы
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Индикаторы
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Другие продукты этого автора
Swing and liquidity sweep finder
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Swing and Liquidity Sweep Finder is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect swing points and liquidity sweeps on your chart. It helps traders identify where the market is likely to grab liquidity before reversing, showing both internal and external liquidity zones with high accuracy. This indicator is ideal for ICT and Smart Money Concept traders who rely on swing structure and liquidity manipulation for their entries and exits. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products cl
Smart Magic Trend Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Link To Our Products: LINK Smart Trend Magic Indicator for MT5 This indicator is one of the leading indicators on the MQL5 marketplace. This indicator predicts trend change. This indicator uses the CCI indicator and the ATR indicator. The calculation of this indicator begins with calculating the true range of each candle, after that it calculates the average true range (ATR). This indicator will calculate a lower band and a higher band.  The lower band is low - multiplier * ATR, and the higher
FREE
News Dashboard Filter Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Please Check All Of Our Products: LINK News Filter Dashboard – Economic Calendar Indicator for MT5 The News Filter Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator designed to help traders monitor economic news events directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart . This indicator provides a visual news dashboard that displays the latest and upcoming economic news for 8 major currencies , allowing traders to stay informed and manage risk during volatile market conditions. The dashboard clearly shows the event name,
FREE
Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Introduction The   Order Block Support & Resistance Zones SMC Indicator   is a   powerful trading tool   designed to detect   order blocks   effectively. This indicator displays both   support   and   resistance order blocks , calculated based on   zigzag levels . We have   three zigzag levels , each calculated based on the previous one. In the   Basic version , you get access to   Level 1   and   Level 2   blocks only. Order blocks represent   key price levels   where the market is likely to  
FREE
Ultimate World Clock
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Every Trader trades in a market zone. If you are not living in the time zone you are trading, you need a clock to show you what time it is in your favorite time zone, and it should be small at the same time to not interrupt your trading process.  In this small indicator, you have access to 3 major clocks around the world, and you can easily look at them. We have some other products that I am sure will help you with your trading career. Please have a look at the link: LINK our all-in-one trading
FREE
Smart FVG and iFVG Zones Indicator MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Click the link to view our products: LINK Click the link to view my best tool: LINK Description: Smart FVG & iFVG Zones Indicator MT5 accurately detects Fair Value Gaps and Inverse Fair Value Gaps based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically plots imbalance zones to reveal liquidity voids , mitigation areas , and institutional trading levels . Designed for professional traders, this tool helps you identify premium and discount zones with real-time updates. The indicator supports both bu
FREE
Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Setting Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition. BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length):   Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision. BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier):   Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones. KC Length (Keltner Channels Length):   Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurat
FREE
Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Introduction: The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK Category: Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator Level: Interme
FREE
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Indicator – Your Technical Compass in the Market Unlock powerful levels of market structure with our Pivot Points Indicator – a classic tool enhanced for modern trading! Designed for MetaTrader5, this indicator automatically calculates and displays daily, weekly, or monthly pivot levels along with key support and resistance zones. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, pivot levels help you identify potential reversal points , entry zones , and take-profit targets wi
FREE
Trade Ratio Calculator MT5 Smart Position Planner
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Утилиты
ATTENTION ! Utilities do not have a good functionality on backtest mode. For Having a Demo Trial, message me from message box and receive 3 days trial. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link:   LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link:   LINK Instant on-chart stop & target levels, from 1:1 up to 1:6. Trade Ratio Lines MT5 draws an open stop line and objective lines (take-profit) at fixed R-multiples relative to your entry
TradeX Manager All In One
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Утилиты
=== Attention ===== before stating to use this project please watch the video. this is the first step of all-in-one project which will be updated day by day. This version (1.01) will be for Trade - Entry. you can have Market and pending orders - lot size - take profit and stop loss. Take profit and stop loss have 4 different type which is point - money - percent - price and we have RR for take profit.  You can calculate lot size based on points and money. you can have visual stoploss and takepr
CandleStick Patterns TradeX MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Link to our products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alireza.saeedian/seller TradeX candlestick indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market. you can show/hide any pattern with one click or you can change the setting from setting tab. If you don't have any information about candle stick pattern you can watch it from my YouTube channel. This indicator will be updated day by day.
SMC Trend Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Check our selling page: LINK Our Best Product: LINK Product setting: Candles count: a parameter to count the candles on the chart. Timeframe: You can have this concept in multiple timeframes Swing: With this parameter, you can choose when this indicator finds the swings. (very basic and essential. Choose different numbers to see how it works.) Product Introduction This indicator is built around the core principles of the Smart Money Concept (SMC) and is designed to help traders clearly unders
Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Link to our best products: LINK Link to our Trading Dashboard: LINK !!!!!!! Attention, you can find premium discounts by clicking on arrows!!!!!! Setting of this indicator candles mode: Show zones from the beginning Swing number for highs and lows Show background color Color of Premium Color of Discount show level 0% line show level 25% line show level 50% line show level 75% line show level 100% line The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to i
Moving Average Ribbon TadeX
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Check all of our products: LINK Check our best product:   LINK Setting of this Indicator: ** You can choose the indicator width and color from the colors tab 1. Show Moving Average: You can hide any of the moving averages if you want 2. Period Moving Average: The period for the moving average 3. Mode Moving Average: The mode, which can be a simple moving average, exponential, or smoothed Moving Average Trend Indicator for MQL5 is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify trend
ICT Unicorn Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
In this indicator, you can see unicorns on the chart. Unicorn is one of the most potent levels in the market, combining a breaker block and an FVG. The Unicorn Indicator identifies ultra-high-probability trading levels by combining Breaker Block structure with Fair Value Gap (FVG) imbalance. These Unicorn levels represent institutional price zones where liquidity, imbalance, and market structure align. The strength of each level increases significantly when price returns after an FVG has already
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв