Swing and liquidity sweep finder

Swing and Liquidity Sweep Finder is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect swing points and liquidity sweeps on your chart.
It helps traders identify where the market is likely to grab liquidity before reversing, showing both internal and external liquidity zones with high accuracy.
This indicator is ideal for ICT and Smart Money Concept traders who rely on swing structure and liquidity manipulation for their entries and exits.


Our Team Services:

If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK

If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK



Рекомендуем также
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Индикатор DYJ BoS автоматически определяет и отмечает основные элементы изменений структуры рынка, включая: Прорыв структуры (BoS): обнаруживается, когда цена совершает значительное движение, прорывая предыдущую точку структуры. Он отмечает возможные линии восходящего тренда и линии нисходящего тренда (UP & DN, то есть непрерывные новые максимумы и новые минимумы), и как только цена пробивает эти линии, он отмечает красные (МЕДВЕДЬ) и зеленые (БЫЧЬИ) стрелки. BoS обычно происходит, когда цен
Predator Supply Demand volume zones
Evans Asuma Metobo
Индикаторы
Зоны Объема Спроса и Предложения — Институциональные Уровни Поддержки/Сопротивления с Давлением Покупателей/Продавцов Supply Demand Volume — это точный инструмент, разработанный для автоматического выявления ключевых зон спроса и предложения на основе структуры цены, анализа объема и текущей волатильности. Создан для трейдеров, полагающихся на точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления, поток институциональных ордеров, схемы Вайкоффа или концепции Smart Money. Индикатор предоставляет расширенные да
Optimized Trend Track OTT
Erol Mutlu
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to ser which side of the current trend we are on. We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT , under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT it is possible to say that we are. The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two parameters is the period/length. OTT will be much sensitive to trend movements if it is sma
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Индикаторы
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Описание :  мы рады представить наш новый бесплатный индикатор, основанный на одном из профессиональных и популярных индикаторов на рынке форекс (PSAR), этот индикатор является новой модификацией оригинального индикатора Parabolic SAR, в индикаторе pro SAR вы можете видеть пересечение между точками и графиком цены, это пересечение не является сигналом, а говорит о возможности окончания движения, вы можете начать покупать с новой синей точки, и разместить стоп-лосс за один атр до первой синей т
FREE
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
Бесплатная версия ProEngulfing - это QualifiedEngulfing с ограничением на один сигнал в день и меньшим количеством функций. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Koala Trading Solution в сообществе mql5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей о всех продуктах Koala. Ссылка для присоединения ниже: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Версия для MT4 этого продукта доступна по следующей ссылке: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Представляем ProEngulfing – ваш профессиона
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Индикаторы
Наш индикатор   Basic Support and Resistance   - это решение, необходимое для повышения технического анализа.Этот индикатор позволяет вам проектировать уровни поддержки и сопротивления на диаграмме/ версия MT4 Особенности Интеграция уровней Fibonacci: с возможностью отображения уровней Fibonacci наряду с уровнями поддержки и сопротивления, наш показатель дает вам еще более глубокое представление о поведении рынка и возможных областях обращения. Оптимизация производительности: При возможности о
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Индикаторы
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Visual Titan Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
Индикаторы
Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Гармонические паттерны - это характерные движения цены в соответствии с уровнями Фибоначчи, которые статистически предшествуют разворотам цены. Данный индикатор распознает 26 классических и неклассических гармонических паттернов : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab Anti Deep Crab Anti Shark Anti Altern
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
Introduction The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator , it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy , whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader. How does this indicator work? This indic
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
МТФ-индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления, построенных на экстремумах индикаторов Advanced ZigZag Dynamic и/или Extended Fractals с отключаемым ценовым значением в виде меток. Для режима МТФ можно выбрать все более старшие ТФ. По умолчанию уровни строятся на основе точек индикатора "Зигзаг", можно также использовать для построения точки индикатора Фракталов совместно с Зигзагом или вместо него. Для упрощения работы и экономии процессорного времени расчёт происходит один раз на каждом баре
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
В MetaTrader построение нескольких   горизонтальных линий   и отслеживание их ценовых уровней может быть утомительным. Этот индикатор автоматически строит горизонтальные линии на равных интервалах для установки ценовых оповещений, отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления и других ручных целей. Этот индикатор идеально подходит для начинающих трейдеров на рынке Форекс, стремящихся быстро заработать на покупке и продаже. Горизонтальные линии помогают определить возможные зоны для входа в рынок
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Central Pivot Range and Camarilla Pivot Points
Soroush Kheradmand
Индикаторы
Camarilla Pivot Points is a math-based price action analysis tool that generates potential   intraday support and resistance levels.  Pivot price values are stored in output buffers within this indicator, enabling any Expert Advisor to utilize this indicator's data for trading purposes. This indicator offers the potential for developing numerous strategies. To explore some of these strategies, please visit the following websites:  https://www.babypips.com/forexpedia/camarilla-pivot-points https:
Market Session Visual
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Индикаторы
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Support & Resistance - это модификация стандартного индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса. Индикатор работает на любых временных интервалах. Он отображает на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления и позволяет установить уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (их точные числовые значения вы можете узнать, наведя на уровни указатель мышки). Синие пунктирные линии - уровни поддержки. Красные пунктирные линии - уровни сопротивления. По желанию вы можете изменить вид и цвет этих линий. Если цена п
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Vertical Lines V2 MultiTimeframe
Zarawoot Thasonyah
Индикаторы
Trading hours, Market hours, Business hours, Forex trading hours, Trading schedule, Market open/close times, Trading time zones, Time zone indicators, Market clock, ICT, Asia KillZone, London Killzone, New York Killzone **Prices tend to move and form every 2 - 4 hours.** Traders should pay attention to the impact of trading time zones, as different market hours and trading volumes can directly affect the volatility and trading opportunities of a currency pair. To help traders understand the m
Smart Market Structure Simple
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
Smart Market Structure Simple is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify market structure based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ), and key swing points Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective: Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-probability trade
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные   гармонические паттерны   для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны /   MT4 версия . Бесплатный индикатор:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol:   отображаются выбранные символы Trend   :   бычий или медвежий Pattern   :   тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry   :   цена входа SL:   цена стоп-лосса TP1:   цена первого тейк-профита TP2:   цена второго тейк-профи
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart Magic Trend Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Link To Our Products: LINK Smart Trend Magic Indicator for MT5 This indicator is one of the leading indicators on the MQL5 marketplace. This indicator predicts trend change. This indicator uses the CCI indicator and the ATR indicator. The calculation of this indicator begins with calculating the true range of each candle, after that it calculates the average true range (ATR). This indicator will calculate a lower band and a higher band.  The lower band is low - multiplier * ATR, and the higher
FREE
News Dashboard Filter Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Please Check All Of Our Products: LINK News Filter Dashboard – Economic Calendar Indicator for MT5 The News Filter Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator designed to help traders monitor economic news events directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart . This indicator provides a visual news dashboard that displays the latest and upcoming economic news for 8 major currencies , allowing traders to stay informed and manage risk during volatile market conditions. The dashboard clearly shows the event name,
FREE
Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Introduction The   Order Block Support & Resistance Zones SMC Indicator   is a   powerful trading tool   designed to detect   order blocks   effectively. This indicator displays both   support   and   resistance order blocks , calculated based on   zigzag levels . We have   three zigzag levels , each calculated based on the previous one. In the   Basic version , you get access to   Level 1   and   Level 2   blocks only. Order blocks represent   key price levels   where the market is likely to  
FREE
Basic Smart Breaker Block Zones SMC Indicator MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Basic Smart Breaker Block Zones SMC Indicator Introduction: Breaker blocks are   order blocks   that have been   broken once by the market . When the price   returns  to these zones, they often trigger a   strong reaction . In technical terms,   resistance blocks   become   support zones  after a breakout, and   support blocks   turn into   resistance zones  once broken. Understanding breaker blocks is extremely valuable for identifying   high-probability trading opportunities , including both
FREE
Ultimate World Clock
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Every Trader trades in a market zone. If you are not living in the time zone you are trading, you need a clock to show you what time it is in your favorite time zone, and it should be small at the same time to not interrupt your trading process.  In this small indicator, you have access to 3 major clocks around the world, and you can easily look at them. We have some other products that I am sure will help you with your trading career. Please have a look at the link: LINK our all-in-one trading
FREE
Smart FVG and iFVG Zones Indicator MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Click the link to view our products: LINK Click the link to view my best tool: LINK Description: Smart FVG & iFVG Zones Indicator MT5 accurately detects Fair Value Gaps and Inverse Fair Value Gaps based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically plots imbalance zones to reveal liquidity voids , mitigation areas , and institutional trading levels . Designed for professional traders, this tool helps you identify premium and discount zones with real-time updates. The indicator supports both bu
FREE
Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Setting Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition. BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length):   Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision. BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier):   Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones. KC Length (Keltner Channels Length):   Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurat
FREE
Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Introduction: The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK Category: Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator Level: Interme
FREE
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Indicator – Your Technical Compass in the Market Unlock powerful levels of market structure with our Pivot Points Indicator – a classic tool enhanced for modern trading! Designed for MetaTrader5, this indicator automatically calculates and displays daily, weekly, or monthly pivot levels along with key support and resistance zones. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, pivot levels help you identify potential reversal points , entry zones , and take-profit targets wi
FREE
Trade Ratio Calculator MT5 Smart Position Planner
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Утилиты
ATTENTION ! Utilities do not have a good functionality on backtest mode. For Having a Demo Trial, message me from message box and receive 3 days trial. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link:   LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link:   LINK Instant on-chart stop & target levels, from 1:1 up to 1:6. Trade Ratio Lines MT5 draws an open stop line and objective lines (take-profit) at fixed R-multiples relative to your entry
TradeX Manager All In One
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Утилиты
=== Attention ===== before stating to use this project please watch the video. this is the first step of all-in-one project which will be updated day by day. This version (1.01) will be for Trade - Entry. you can have Market and pending orders - lot size - take profit and stop loss. Take profit and stop loss have 4 different type which is point - money - percent - price and we have RR for take profit.  You can calculate lot size based on points and money. you can have visual stoploss and takepr
CandleStick Patterns TradeX MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Link to our products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alireza.saeedian/seller TradeX candlestick indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market. you can show/hide any pattern with one click or you can change the setting from setting tab. If you don't have any information about candle stick pattern you can watch it from my YouTube channel. This indicator will be updated day by day.
SMC Trend Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Check our selling page: LINK Our Best Product: LINK Product setting: Candles count: a parameter to count the candles on the chart. Timeframe: You can have this concept in multiple timeframes Swing: With this parameter, you can choose when this indicator finds the swings. (very basic and essential. Choose different numbers to see how it works.) Product Introduction This indicator is built around the core principles of the Smart Money Concept (SMC) and is designed to help traders clearly unders
Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Link to our best products: LINK Link to our Trading Dashboard: LINK !!!!!!! Attention, you can find premium discounts by clicking on arrows!!!!!! Setting of this indicator candles mode: Show zones from the beginning Swing number for highs and lows Show background color Color of Premium Color of Discount show level 0% line show level 25% line show level 50% line show level 75% line show level 100% line The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to i
Moving Average Ribbon TadeX
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Check all of our products: LINK Check our best product:   LINK Setting of this Indicator: ** You can choose the indicator width and color from the colors tab 1. Show Moving Average: You can hide any of the moving averages if you want 2. Period Moving Average: The period for the moving average 3. Mode Moving Average: The mode, which can be a simple moving average, exponential, or smoothed Moving Average Trend Indicator for MQL5 is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify trend
ICT Unicorn Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
In this indicator, you can see unicorns on the chart. Unicorn is one of the most potent levels in the market, combining a breaker block and an FVG. The Unicorn Indicator identifies ultra-high-probability trading levels by combining Breaker Block structure with Fair Value Gap (FVG) imbalance. These Unicorn levels represent institutional price zones where liquidity, imbalance, and market structure align. The strength of each level increases significantly when price returns after an FVG has already
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв