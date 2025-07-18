FMAN ScalpXAU M1 Gold Scalping EA

FMAN Scalper v3.0: Dominate XAUUSD with Precision M5 Scalping

Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M5 timeframe (also tested on M1 and M30), combining intelligent signal analysis with sophisticated risk management. Optimized for Exness ECN accounts with comprehensive market protection and flexible layering system.

🔍 Overview

Professional scalping EA for XAUUSD using triple-confirmation signal system (RSI + Bollinger Bands + Volume) with advanced breakout detection. Features optional Multi-Timeframe Analysis, comprehensive market protection (spread, volatility, slippage filters), ATR-based dynamic SL/TP, and flexible entry layering (1-10 layers).

Optimized for Exness: Tested on Raw Spread/Zero accounts with typical Gold spread conditions (15-25 points).

No External Dependencies: Works perfectly out-of-the-box. Optional news filter support for advanced users, but EA performs excellently without it.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ RSI + Bollinger Bands + Volume Triple Confirmation

RSI : Overbought/oversold detection (14 period)

: Overbought/oversold detection (14 period) Bollinger Bands : Price extremes & breakouts (20 period, 2.0 deviation)

: Price extremes & breakouts (20 period, 2.0 deviation) Volume Filter : Spike detection (1.5x multiplier)

: Spike detection (1.5x multiplier) Three-layer validation reduces false signals dramatically

✅ Intelligent Signal Strength Scoring (0-100%)

Evaluates RSI levels, BB proximity, volume spikes, price action

Customizable minimum threshold (default: 50%)

Supports reversal and breakout strategies

Only trades highest-quality Gold setups

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis (Optional)

Higher TF validates lower TF signals (M5→M15, M1→M5)

Enable/disable via InpRequireMTA parameter

parameter Confirms trend direction, reduces whipsaws

✅ Flexible Entry Layering - Scale Risk & Reward

When high-quality signal detected (passes all filters), EA can open multiple positions at same price. Each layer increases profit potential and exposure.

Strategy Options:

Conservative (1-2 Layers):

Ideal for $100-$500 accounts

Smoother equity, minimal drawdown

Risk: ⭐ LOW

Balanced (3-5 Layers):

Suitable for $500-$2000 accounts

Good profit potential, manageable risk

Risk: ⭐⭐⭐ MEDIUM

Aggressive (5-10 Layers):

Requires $1000+ capital

Maximum profit potential, deeper drawdowns

M5 Aggressive preset = 10 layers = 20% exposure per signal

Risk: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ VERY HIGH

Built-In Safety:

Max 3 positions per side (conservative default)

Signal strength filter (only 50%+ quality triggers layers)

Volume confirmation required

Spread & volatility filters block during poor conditions

Margin validation auto-reduces layers if insufficient funds

Daily drawdown limit protection

Important: Start with 1-2 layers, increase gradually as you gain confidence. All layers share same SL/TP from first entry price.

✅ Market Protection Suite - Optimized for XAUUSD

Spread Filtering:

Default max: 45 points (optimized for Exness Raw Spread)

Dynamic detection: blocks if spread > 2x average

Protects against spread widening during volatility

Volatility Spike Detection:

ATR-based monitoring (14 period)

Blocks when ATR > 2.5x average

Shields from unpredictable Gold price swings

Slippage Protection:

Max 25 points validation (default)

Post-execution verification

Ensures acceptable fill prices only

Optional News Protection:

Built-in filter support (disabled by default)

No external dependencies required

Advanced users can integrate if desired

✅ Dynamic ATR-Based SL/TP

Stop Loss: 3.0x ATR (default, conservative)

Take Profit: 4.0x ATR (default)

Auto-adjusts to Gold's changing volatility

Broker stop level compliance

Optional trailing stop with breakeven logic

✅ Comprehensive Risk Management

Position Sizing : 0.5% risk or fixed 0.01 lot (default)

: 0.5% risk or fixed 0.01 lot (default) Account Protection : Max daily drawdown 10% with optional auto-closure

: Max daily drawdown 10% with optional auto-closure Profit Target : Daily profit target 5% with optional auto-stop

: Daily profit target 5% with optional auto-stop Margin Validation : Auto lot adjustment, never exceeds 80% free margin

: Auto lot adjustment, never exceeds 80% free margin Smart Sizing: Works with deposits from $100+

✅ Multi-Session Time Filter (Up to 7 Sessions)

Independent session configuration

Default optimized: London & New York sessions

Avoid Asian low-liquidity periods

Each session enable/disable independently

✅ Professional Features

Unique magic number per instance (multi-chart support)

Slippage control with validation

Customizable broker stop level buffers

Symbol-specific optimization

VPS-ready 24/5 operation

📦 What's Included

5 Real Account Tested Presets:

M5 Conservative ($200+) - DEFAULT & RECOMMENDED

2 layers, fixed 0.01 lot, wider SL/TP (3.0/4.0 ATR)

Max 3 positions, trailing enabled

Risk: ⭐ LOW - Best for beginners

M5 Aggressive ($500+) - MAXIMUM PROFIT POTENTIAL

10 layers, 0.02% risk, tighter SL/TP (2.0/3.0 ATR)

Max 30 positions

Risk: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ VERY HIGH (20% total exposure!)

M1 Conservative ($200+) - FAST SCALPING SAFE

1 layer, 0.01 lot, tight trailing (20/10 pips)

Max 2 positions, time-filtered sessions

Risk: ⭐ LOW

M1 Aggressive ($500+) - HIGH FREQUENCY

5 layers, 0.02% risk, looser filter (40% min)

Risk: ⭐⭐⭐ HIGH (10% total exposure)

M30 Conservative ($200+) - SWING SCALPING

2 layers, 0.01 lot, widest SL/TP (3.5/5.5 ATR)

Risk: ⭐ LOW

Plus:

Comprehensive PDF user manual

Quick start guide (5-minute setup)

Step-by-step Exness MT5 installation

Optimal settings for each timeframe

Risk management guidelines per deposit

Spread/slippage adjustment guide

Troubleshooting tips

Full ongoing support & free updates

Note: All presets tested on real Exness XAUUSD accounts. Default settings match M5 Conservative for safest out-of-box experience.

📌 Specifications

Pair : XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY Timeframes : M1, M5 (Recommended) , M30

: M1, , M30 Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Broker : Optimized for Exness (ECN/Raw Spread/Zero accounts)

: Optimized for Exness (ECN/Raw Spread/Zero accounts) Min Deposit : $100 (auto lot adjustment) | $500 recommended for M5

: $100 (auto lot adjustment) | Leverage : 1:100 min | 1:500 recommended (Exness standard)

: 1:100 min | (Exness standard) Spread Requirements : Max 45 points (typical Exness: 15-25)

: Max 45 points (typical Exness: 15-25) VPS: Highly recommended (London/Singapore servers)

Recommended Layers by Deposit:

$100-$300: 1 layer (safest)

$300-$500: 1-2 layers (conservative)

$500-$1000: 2-3 layers (balanced)

$1000-$2000: 3-5 layers (moderate-aggressive)

$2000+: 5-10 layers (maximum profit, experienced only)

⚙️ Quick Setup

For Beginners ($100-$500):

Open Exness MT5 (Raw Spread/Zero account) Attach EA to XAUUSD M5 chart Load FMAN-M5-Conservative-$200.set or use defaults Enable AutoTrading Done! Safe and stable

For Advanced ($500+):

Load Aggressive presets (M1 or M5) Understand 5-10 layer exposure Monitor drawdown closely Use VPS for best results

⚙️ Spread & Slippage Settings

Default Protection (Optimized for Exness Raw Spread):

Max Spread: 45 points (blocks extreme widening)

Max Slippage: 25 points (rejects poor fills)

Volatility Filter: Blocks ATR spikes (2.5x average)

Dynamic Detection: Blocks if spread > 2x recent average

Account Type Specific:

Raw Spread : Default 45 points works perfectly

: Default 45 points works perfectly Zero : Can use tighter 35-40 points

: Can use tighter 35-40 points Standard (Not Recommended): Increase to 60-80 or disable filter

⚠️ First Week Monitoring:

Check MT5 Experts log. If >50% signals blocked by "HIGH SPREAD", increase InpMaxSpreadPoints by 10-15. If poor fills, adjust InpMaxSlippagePoints.

⚠️ Important Warnings

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial loss risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test on Exness demo first with your settings and deposit size.

Layer Risk Warning: Using 5-10 layers significantly increases exposure. M5 Aggressive = 10 layers × 0.02% = 20% account exposure per signal. Can result in significant drawdowns if multiple signals lose. Start conservative (1-2 layers), scale gradually.

Spread/Slippage: Defaults optimized for Exness Raw Spread accounts. Monitor first week and adjust if needed. Check Experts log regularly.

Backtesting Limitation: Strategy Tester cannot simulate real Exness spread behavior, slippage, or live protection systems. Use demo/live account for accurate evaluation (minimum 1-2 weeks).

Account Type: Results vary with other brokers due to different spread conditions, execution quality, latency, and swap rates. Exness Raw Spread/Zero strongly recommended.

📊 Performance Notes

Tested on real Exness accounts with XAUUSD across M1, M5, M30. Default settings (M5 Conservative) provide safest experience with controlled drawdown. Aggressive presets offer higher profit potential with increased risk.

Key Characteristics:

Controlled drawdown with ATR-based sizing

Adaptive to Gold volatility

High signal quality (triple confirmation)

Margin-safe (auto adjustment)

Exness-optimized spread compatibility

MQL5 Market compliant

💬 Support

Full customer support via MQL5 messaging. Regular updates and improvements. Active development based on user feedback.

FMAN Scalper v3.0 - Professional XAUUSD scalping solution on Exness. Simple setup, powerful results, flexible risk control.