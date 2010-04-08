ATR Bands Touch EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


This ATR Bands Touch EA is designed to help traders automate their trading strategies based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Please note that this EA has been created as a foundational tool for traders who wish to further optimize and adapt it to their specific trading style. It is not fully optimized and is intended for further customization based on your preferences.

The logic behind this EA revolves around using the ATR to calculate dynamic support and resistance levels. By adding a multiplier to the ATR value, it determines the upper and lower bands around the current market price. The EA then monitors price action to detect when it touches or crosses these bands, generating signals for potential buy or sell trades.

Here is a detailed breakdown of how it works:

ATR Calculation: The EA uses the ATR indicator (with a customizable period) to calculate the volatility of the market. The ATR value is used to set the distance between the upper and lower bands around the current price.

Entry Conditions: A buy signal is generated when the price touches the lower band and then closes higher than the previous close. A sell signal is triggered when the price touches the upper band and closes lower than the previous close.

Stop Loss and Take Profit: Once a trade is initiated, the EA sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, which are configurable through the inputs. These levels are placed a set number of points from the entry price, ensuring proper risk management.

Trade Management: The EA ensures that there is enough margin and that the trade volume is valid. If the trade conditions are met, it automatically executes the trade, applying the calculated stop loss and take profit levels.

The EA also includes various notification options, allowing traders to receive alerts through sound, push notifications, or email when a trade signal is generated.

This Expert Advisor is designed to work on MetaTrader 4 and is easy to install and use. However, keep in mind that it is created as a starting point for those who wish to optimize and improve the strategy further. This product can be a valuable addition to your trading toolkit, but its success will depend on how you choose to adapt it to your trading preferences.

The EA is priced at $80.

