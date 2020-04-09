Breakeven Bot

Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits!

🔹 Main Feature:
✔️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly.

⚙️ Customization Options:
🔸 Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference.
🔸 Choose whether breakeven should be at the entry point (0) or in profit by a certain number of pips to always come out ahead.
🔸 Add a Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL) to all open trades with a single click using the new dedicated checkboxes.

🚀 Boost your trading efficiency now!

