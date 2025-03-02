SL Manager

Protect Your Stops from Spread Spikes!

Description:
This trading utility is designed to protect your stops during market closure periods and low liquidity phases. With this tool, you can hide your Stop Loss levels within a defined time frame, preventing brokers and extreme market conditions from prematurely triggering your SL due to an abnormally high spread.

Why Use It?
✔ Prevent your trades from being stopped out due to spread widening during market closures.
✔ Precisely control when your SL is hidden and when it becomes visible again.
✔ Extend the lifespan of your positions by filtering out false moves caused by low liquidity.
✔ Simple and fast to set up, ideal for all types of traders.

How Does It Work?

  • You define the time period during which you want to hide your Stop Loss.

  • During this period, the SL is invisible and will not be executed even if the price reaches it.

  • If the market reaches or exceeds your SL while it is hidden, your position will only be closed once the SL becomes visible again.

Example:
👉 You are trading EUR/USD and set an SL at 1.1000.
👉 Between 22:00 and 23:00 (market closure period in France), Stealth SL hides your Stop.
👉 If the price reaches 1.1000 during this period, the trade remains open.
👉 At 23:00, if the market is still below 1.1000, the trade closes immediately.
👉 If the price has risen above 1.1000, you keep your position!

Specifications:

  • Flexible activation mode (choose your protection hours).

  • Visual indicator of SL status (visible/invisible).

  • Compatible with all Forex pairs, indices, and crypto.


Другие продукты этого автора
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Утилиты
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
FREE
