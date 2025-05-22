Moedas / LTRX
LTRX: Lantronix Inc
4.64 USD 0.06 (1.31%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LTRX para hoje mudou para 1.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.55 e o mais alto foi 4.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lantronix Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LTRX Notícias
Faixa diária
4.55 4.75
Faixa anual
1.91 5.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.58
- Open
- 4.60
- Bid
- 4.64
- Ask
- 4.94
- Low
- 4.55
- High
- 4.75
- Volume
- 646
- Mudança diária
- 1.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 86.35%
- Mudança anual
- 13.17%
