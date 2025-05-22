通貨 / LTRX
LTRX: Lantronix Inc
4.69 USD 0.11 (2.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LTRXの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.55の安値と4.75の高値で取引されました。
Lantronix Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.55 4.75
1年のレンジ
1.91 5.06
- 以前の終値
- 4.58
- 始値
- 4.60
- 買値
- 4.69
- 買値
- 4.99
- 安値
- 4.55
- 高値
- 4.75
- 出来高
- 737
- 1日の変化
- 2.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 88.35%
- 1年の変化
- 14.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K