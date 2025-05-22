QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LTRX
Tornare a Azioni

LTRX: Lantronix Inc

4.77 USD 0.08 (1.71%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LTRX ha avuto una variazione del 1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.65 e ad un massimo di 4.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Lantronix Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.65 4.84
Intervallo Annuale
1.91 5.06
Chiusura Precedente
4.69
Apertura
4.72
Bid
4.77
Ask
5.07
Minimo
4.65
Massimo
4.84
Volume
813
Variazione giornaliera
1.71%
Variazione Mensile
-1.65%
Variazione Semestrale
91.57%
Variazione Annuale
16.34%
21 settembre, domenica