Valute / LTRX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LTRX: Lantronix Inc
4.77 USD 0.08 (1.71%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LTRX ha avuto una variazione del 1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.65 e ad un massimo di 4.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Lantronix Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTRX News
- Bruscha Bernhard sells Lantronix (LTRX) shares worth $50,300
- Lantronix: Potential Is There, But The Stock Needs To Earn It (NASDAQ:LTRX)
- Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y, Stock Declines
- Lantronix stock price target raised to $5 from $4 at Lake Street
- Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lantronix earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Lantronix Q4 2025 sees revenue growth amid market challenges
- Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- OSI Systems (OSIS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lantronix supplies TAA-compliant tech for US Army drone program
- Radcom (RDCM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- NetScout Systems (NTCT) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Digi International (DGII) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lantronix unveils industrial 5G router series at disruptive price point
- Lantronix appoints James C. Auker to board of directors following board expansion
- Lantronix appoints new board member under cooperation agreement
- Lantronix to digitize 50,000 backup power systems for major US carrier
- Lantronix Named the 2025 Industrial IoT Company of the Year by Leading Market Research Firm CompassIntel
- Next-Gen Edge AI Solutions for the Real World: Autonomous Navigation for Drones, Surveillance and Robotics
- Lantronix to Showcase AI-Driven LM4 Out-of-Band Management Console Servers at Cisco Live San Diego
- 180 Degree Capital Q1 2025 slides: Stock price gains 8.2% despite NAV decline
- Lantronix Awarded 2025 ™C Labs Innovation Award for Its SmartLV IoT Cellular Gateway
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.65 4.84
Intervallo Annuale
1.91 5.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.69
- Apertura
- 4.72
- Bid
- 4.77
- Ask
- 5.07
- Minimo
- 4.65
- Massimo
- 4.84
- Volume
- 813
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 91.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.34%
21 settembre, domenica