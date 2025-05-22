통화 / LTRX
LTRX: Lantronix Inc
4.77 USD 0.08 (1.71%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LTRX 환율이 오늘 1.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.65이고 고가는 4.84이었습니다.
Lantronix Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.65 4.84
년간 변동
1.91 5.06
- 이전 종가
- 4.69
- 시가
- 4.72
- Bid
- 4.77
- Ask
- 5.07
- 저가
- 4.65
- 고가
- 4.84
- 볼륨
- 813
- 일일 변동
- 1.71%
- 월 변동
- -1.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 91.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.34%
20 9월, 토요일