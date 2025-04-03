Moedas / LFST
LFST: LifeStance Health Group Inc
5.32 USD 0.17 (3.30%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LFST para hoje mudou para 3.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.18 e o mais alto foi 5.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LifeStance Health Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.18 5.37
Faixa anual
3.74 8.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.15
- Open
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.32
- Ask
- 5.62
- Low
- 5.18
- High
- 5.37
- Volume
- 930
- Mudança diária
- 3.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -19.52%
- Mudança anual
- -24.43%
