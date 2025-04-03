Valute / LFST
LFST: LifeStance Health Group Inc
5.23 USD 0.14 (2.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LFST ha avuto una variazione del -2.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.20 e ad un massimo di 5.40.
Segui le dinamiche di LifeStance Health Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.20 5.40
Intervallo Annuale
3.74 8.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.37
- Apertura
- 5.40
- Bid
- 5.23
- Ask
- 5.53
- Minimo
- 5.20
- Massimo
- 5.40
- Volume
- 2.601 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.71%
20 settembre, sabato