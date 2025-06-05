Moedas / HLMN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp
9.52 USD 0.22 (2.26%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HLMN para hoje mudou para -2.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.49 e o mais alto foi 9.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hillman Solutions Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLMN Notícias
- Wall Street Analysts See a 26.52% Upside in Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Stifel raises Hillman Solutions stock price target to $12 on strong results
- 5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Watch Ahead of a Possible September Rate Cut
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Canaccord Genuity raises Hillman Solutions stock price target to $15 on strong Q2
- Hillman Solutions Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HLMN)
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hillman Solutions soars as Q2 results top estimates, announces buyback
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Hillman Solutions earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Wall Street Analysts Think Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Could Surge 36.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hillman Solutions: Limited Margin Visibility Affects Growth Optimism (NASDAQ:HLMN)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Hillman Solutions stock amid tariff concerns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights United Rentals, Masco, Construction Partners, Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products
- 5 Building Product Stocks Set to Benefit From Industry Upswing
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Could Rally 40.8%: Here's is How to Trade
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Hillman Solutions stock
- Stifel initiates coverage on Hillman Solutions stock with Buy rating
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Hillman Solutions stock hits 52-week low at $6.63
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
Faixa diária
9.49 9.98
Faixa anual
6.56 12.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.74
- Open
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.52
- Ask
- 9.82
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.98
- Volume
- 2.527 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.26%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.05%
- Mudança anual
- -9.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh