HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp

9.48 USD 0.30 (3.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HLMN ha avuto una variazione del -3.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.34 e ad un massimo di 9.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Hillman Solutions Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.34 9.93
Intervallo Annuale
6.56 12.08
Chiusura Precedente
9.78
Apertura
9.80
Bid
9.48
Ask
9.78
Minimo
9.34
Massimo
9.93
Volume
1.719 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.07%
Variazione Mensile
-1.86%
Variazione Semestrale
8.59%
Variazione Annuale
-10.06%
20 settembre, sabato