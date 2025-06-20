Valute / HLMN
HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp
9.48 USD 0.30 (3.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HLMN ha avuto una variazione del -3.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.34 e ad un massimo di 9.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Hillman Solutions Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.34 9.93
Intervallo Annuale
6.56 12.08
20 settembre, sabato