Dövizler / HLMN
HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp
9.48 USD 0.30 (3.07%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HLMN fiyatı bugün -3.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.93 aralığında işlem gördü.
Hillman Solutions Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
HLMN haberleri
- Hillman Solutions, Hillman Kanada başkanı ile ayrılık anlaşması yapıyor
- Hillman Solutions announces separation agreement with Hillman Canada president
- Wall Street Analysts See a 26.52% Upside in Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Stifel raises Hillman Solutions stock price target to $12 on strong results
- 5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Watch Ahead of a Possible September Rate Cut
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Canaccord Genuity raises Hillman Solutions stock price target to $15 on strong Q2
- Hillman Solutions Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HLMN)
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hillman Solutions soars as Q2 results top estimates, announces buyback
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Hillman Solutions earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Wall Street Analysts Think Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Could Surge 36.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hillman Solutions: Limited Margin Visibility Affects Growth Optimism (NASDAQ:HLMN)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Hillman Solutions stock amid tariff concerns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights United Rentals, Masco, Construction Partners, Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products
- 5 Building Product Stocks Set to Benefit From Industry Upswing
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Could Rally 40.8%: Here's is How to Trade
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Hillman Solutions stock
- Stifel initiates coverage on Hillman Solutions stock with Buy rating
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Hillman Solutions stock hits 52-week low at $6.63
Günlük aralık
9.34 9.93
Yıllık aralık
6.56 12.08
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.78
- Açılış
- 9.80
- Satış
- 9.48
- Alış
- 9.78
- Düşük
- 9.34
- Yüksek
- 9.93
- Hacim
- 1.719 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.07%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.86%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.59%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar