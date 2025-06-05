Währungen / HLMN
HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp
9.78 USD 0.26 (2.73%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HLMN hat sich für heute um 2.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hillman Solutions Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
9.50 9.80
Jahresspanne
6.56 12.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.52
- Eröffnung
- 9.56
- Bid
- 9.78
- Ask
- 10.08
- Tief
- 9.50
- Hoch
- 9.80
- Volumen
- 1.523 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.21%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K