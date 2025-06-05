KurseKategorien
Währungen / HLMN
Zurück zum Aktien

HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp

9.78 USD 0.26 (2.73%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HLMN hat sich für heute um 2.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hillman Solutions Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HLMN News

Tagesspanne
9.50 9.80
Jahresspanne
6.56 12.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.52
Eröffnung
9.56
Bid
9.78
Ask
10.08
Tief
9.50
Hoch
9.80
Volumen
1.523 K
Tagesänderung
2.73%
Monatsänderung
1.24%
6-Monatsänderung
12.03%
Jahresänderung
-7.21%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K