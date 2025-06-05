货币 / HLMN
HLMN: Hillman Solutions Corp
9.80 USD 0.06 (0.62%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HLMN汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点9.76和高点9.85进行交易。
关注Hillman Solutions Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HLMN新闻
日范围
9.76 9.85
年范围
6.56 12.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.74
- 开盘价
- 9.78
- 卖价
- 9.80
- 买价
- 10.10
- 最低价
- 9.76
- 最高价
- 9.85
- 交易量
- 403
- 日变化
- 0.62%
- 月变化
- 1.45%
- 6个月变化
- 12.26%
- 年变化
- -7.02%
