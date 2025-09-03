CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / FLGB
Voltar para Ações

FLGB: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

31.93 USD 0.35 (1.11%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FLGB para hoje mudou para 1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.78 e o mais alto foi 31.96.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLGB Notícias

Perguntas frequentes

What is FLGB stock price today?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) stock is priced at 31.93 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 31.58, and trading volume reached 75.

Does FLGB stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 31.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD.

How to buy FLGB stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) shares at the current price of 31.93. Orders are usually placed near 31.93 or 32.23, while 75 and 0.47% show market activity.

How to invest into FLGB stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 32.41 and current price 31.93. Many compare 2.18% and 11.68% before placing orders at 31.93 or 32.23.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) in the past year was 32.41. Within 25.09 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 31.93 and 25.09 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FLGB stock split?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.58, and 11.76% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
31.78 31.96
Faixa anual
25.09 32.41
Fechamento anterior
31.58
Open
31.78
Bid
31.93
Ask
32.23
Low
31.78
High
31.96
Volume
75
Mudança diária
1.11%
Mudança mensal
2.18%
Mudança de 6 meses
11.68%
Mudança anual
11.76%
28 setembro, domingo