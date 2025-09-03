KurseKategorien
Währungen / FLGB
FLGB: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

31.93 USD 0.35 (1.11%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FLGB hat sich für heute um 1.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.96 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is FLGB stock price today?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) stock is priced at 31.93 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 31.58, and trading volume reached 75.

Does FLGB stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 31.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD.

How to buy FLGB stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) shares at the current price of 31.93. Orders are usually placed near 31.93 or 32.23, while 75 and 0.47% show market activity.

How to invest into FLGB stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 32.41 and current price 31.93. Many compare 2.18% and 11.68% before placing orders at 31.93 or 32.23.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) in the past year was 32.41. Within 25.09 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 31.93 and 25.09 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FLGB stock split?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.58, and 11.76% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
31.78 31.96
Jahresspanne
25.09 32.41
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
31.58
Eröffnung
31.78
Bid
31.93
Ask
32.23
Tief
31.78
Hoch
31.96
Volumen
75
Tagesänderung
1.11%
Monatsänderung
2.18%
6-Monatsänderung
11.68%
Jahresänderung
11.76%
28 September, Sonntag