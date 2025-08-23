QuotesSections
FLGB: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

31.88 USD 0.30 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLGB exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.78 and at a high of 31.89.

Follow Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FLGB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLGB stock price today?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) stock is priced at 31.88 today. It trades within 0.95%, yesterday's close was 31.58, and trading volume reached 36.

Does FLGB stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 31.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.59% and USD.

How to buy FLGB stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) shares at the current price of 31.88. Orders are usually placed near 31.88 or 32.18, while 36 and 0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into FLGB stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 32.41 and current price 31.88. Many compare 2.02% and 11.51% before placing orders at 31.88 or 32.18.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) in the past year was 32.41. Within 25.09 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 31.88 and 25.09 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FLGB stock split?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.58, and 11.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
31.78 31.89
Year Range
25.09 32.41
Previous Close
31.58
Open
31.78
Bid
31.88
Ask
32.18
Low
31.78
High
31.89
Volume
36
Daily Change
0.95%
Month Change
2.02%
6 Months Change
11.51%
Year Change
11.59%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K