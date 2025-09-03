CotationsSections
Devises / FLGB
FLGB: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

31.93 USD 0.35 (1.11%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FLGB a changé de 1.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.78 et à un maximum de 31.96.

Suivez la dynamique Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is FLGB stock price today?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) stock is priced at 31.93 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 31.58, and trading volume reached 75.

Does FLGB stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 31.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD.

How to buy FLGB stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) shares at the current price of 31.93. Orders are usually placed near 31.93 or 32.23, while 75 and 0.47% show market activity.

How to invest into FLGB stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 32.41 and current price 31.93. Many compare 2.18% and 11.68% before placing orders at 31.93 or 32.23.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) in the past year was 32.41. Within 25.09 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 31.93 and 25.09 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FLGB stock split?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.58, and 11.76% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
31.78 31.96
Range Annuel
25.09 32.41
Clôture Précédente
31.58
Ouverture
31.78
Bid
31.93
Ask
32.23
Plus Bas
31.78
Plus Haut
31.96
Volume
75
Changement quotidien
1.11%
Changement Mensuel
2.18%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.68%
Changement Annuel
11.76%
28 septembre, dimanche