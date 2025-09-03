QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FLGB
FLGB: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

31.93 USD 0.35 (1.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLGB ha avuto una variazione del 1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.78 e ad un massimo di 31.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is FLGB stock price today?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) stock is priced at 31.93 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 31.58, and trading volume reached 75.

Does FLGB stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 31.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD.

How to buy FLGB stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) shares at the current price of 31.93. Orders are usually placed near 31.93 or 32.23, while 75 and 0.47% show market activity.

How to invest into FLGB stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 32.41 and current price 31.93. Many compare 2.18% and 11.68% before placing orders at 31.93 or 32.23.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) in the past year was 32.41. Within 25.09 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 31.93 and 25.09 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FLGB stock split?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.58, and 11.76% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.78 31.96
Intervallo Annuale
25.09 32.41
Chiusura Precedente
31.58
Apertura
31.78
Bid
31.93
Ask
32.23
Minimo
31.78
Massimo
31.96
Volume
75
Variazione giornaliera
1.11%
Variazione Mensile
2.18%
Variazione Semestrale
11.68%
Variazione Annuale
11.76%
