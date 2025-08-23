KotasyonBölümler
FLGB: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

31.93 USD 0.35 (1.11%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FLGB fiyatı bugün 1.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.96 aralığında işlem gördü.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FLGB stock price today?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) stock is priced at 31.93 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 31.58, and trading volume reached 75.

Does FLGB stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 31.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD.

How to buy FLGB stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) shares at the current price of 31.93. Orders are usually placed near 31.93 or 32.23, while 75 and 0.47% show market activity.

How to invest into FLGB stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 32.41 and current price 31.93. Many compare 2.18% and 11.68% before placing orders at 31.93 or 32.23.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) in the past year was 32.41. Within 25.09 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 31.93 and 25.09 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FLGB stock split?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.58, and 11.76% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
31.78 31.96
Yıllık aralık
25.09 32.41
Önceki kapanış
31.58
Açılış
31.78
Satış
31.93
Alış
32.23
Düşük
31.78
Yüksek
31.96
Hacim
75
Günlük değişim
1.11%
Aylık değişim
2.18%
6 aylık değişim
11.68%
Yıllık değişim
11.76%
