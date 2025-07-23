Moedas / CYH
CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock
2.94 USD 0.05 (1.73%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CYH para hoje mudou para 1.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.87 e o mais alto foi 3.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.87 3.13
Faixa anual
2.25 6.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.89
- Open
- 2.88
- Bid
- 2.94
- Ask
- 3.24
- Low
- 2.87
- High
- 3.13
- Volume
- 2.228 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.52%
- Mudança anual
- -50.92%
