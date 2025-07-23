Valute / CYH
CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock
3.04 USD 0.04 (1.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CYH ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.02 e ad un massimo di 3.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.02 3.12
Intervallo Annuale
2.25 6.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.08
- Apertura
- 3.07
- Bid
- 3.04
- Ask
- 3.34
- Minimo
- 3.02
- Massimo
- 3.12
- Volume
- 1.537 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.25%
20 settembre, sabato