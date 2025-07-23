QuotazioniSezioni
CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock

3.04 USD 0.04 (1.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CYH ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.02 e ad un massimo di 3.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

CYH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.02 3.12
Intervallo Annuale
2.25 6.12
Chiusura Precedente
3.08
Apertura
3.07
Bid
3.04
Ask
3.34
Minimo
3.02
Massimo
3.12
Volume
1.537 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.30%
Variazione Mensile
11.76%
Variazione Semestrale
10.14%
Variazione Annuale
-49.25%
