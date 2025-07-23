通貨 / CYH
CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock
3.08 USD 0.14 (4.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CYHの今日の為替レートは、4.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.95の安値と3.11の高値で取引されました。
Community Health Systems Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare 2025 Transcript
- Is it Time to Hold on to Community Health Systems Stock?
- Community Health Systems completes tender offer for 5.625% notes
- FOXO Technologies delisted from NYSE American, restates Q1 financials
- Community Health Systems announces tender offer consideration for 2027 notes
- Community Health Systems reports strong early tender results for notes
- Acadia Healthcare Q2 Earnings Beat on Growing Admission Volumes
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SPHIX)
- Community Health Systems prices $1.79 billion secured notes offering
- Community Health Systems launches $1.47 billion tender offer for secured notes
- Community Health Systems to offer $1.5 billion in senior secured notes
- Community Health Systems Q2 2025 slides: Narrowing losses amid revenue pressures
- Community Health Systems: Stock Tanks On Earnings, CEO Retires - A Contrarian Opportunity
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Earnings call transcript: Community Health Systems Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Alphabet Earnings Top Estimates - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Community Health Q2 Earnings Miss on Declining Patient Days
- Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Tesla Posts Downbeat Q2 Results - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Community Health stock tumbles after guidance cut, CEO retirement
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Community Health stock rating downgraded by Jefferies on weak Q2 results
- Community Health Systems (CYH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Community Health Systems CEO to retire, interim leadership named
1日のレンジ
2.95 3.11
1年のレンジ
2.25 6.12
- 以前の終値
- 2.94
- 始値
- 2.99
- 買値
- 3.08
- 買値
- 3.38
- 安値
- 2.95
- 高値
- 3.11
- 出来高
- 2.127 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.59%
- 1年の変化
- -48.58%
