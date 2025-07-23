クォートセクション
通貨 / CYH
株に戻る

CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock

3.08 USD 0.14 (4.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CYHの今日の為替レートは、4.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.95の安値と3.11の高値で取引されました。

Community Health Systems Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CYH News

1日のレンジ
2.95 3.11
1年のレンジ
2.25 6.12
以前の終値
2.94
始値
2.99
買値
3.08
買値
3.38
安値
2.95
高値
3.11
出来高
2.127 K
1日の変化
4.76%
1ヶ月の変化
13.24%
6ヶ月の変化
11.59%
1年の変化
-48.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K