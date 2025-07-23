货币 / CYH
CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock
3.09 USD 0.20 (6.92%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CYH汇率已更改6.92%。当日，交易品种以低点2.87和高点3.09进行交易。
关注Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
2.87 3.09
年范围
2.25 6.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.89
- 开盘价
- 2.88
- 卖价
- 3.09
- 买价
- 3.39
- 最低价
- 2.87
- 最高价
- 3.09
- 交易量
- 805
- 日变化
- 6.92%
- 月变化
- 13.60%
- 6个月变化
- 11.96%
- 年变化
- -48.41%
