CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock

3.08 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CYH hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
3.04 3.09
Jahresspanne
2.25 6.12
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
3.08
Eröffnung
3.07
Bid
3.08
Ask
3.38
Tief
3.04
Hoch
3.09
Volumen
520
Tagesänderung
0.00%
Monatsänderung
13.24%
6-Monatsänderung
11.59%
Jahresänderung
-48.58%
