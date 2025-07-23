Währungen / CYH
CYH: Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock
3.08 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CYH hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Community Health Systems Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
3.04 3.09
Jahresspanne
2.25 6.12
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.08
- Eröffnung
- 3.07
- Bid
- 3.08
- Ask
- 3.38
- Tief
- 3.04
- Hoch
- 3.09
- Volumen
- 520
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.59%
- Jahresänderung
- -48.58%
