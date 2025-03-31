Moedas / CRSR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CRSR: Corsair Gaming Inc
8.59 USD 0.08 (0.94%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRSR para hoje mudou para 0.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.55 e o mais alto foi 8.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Corsair Gaming Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRSR Notícias
- Corsair Gaming na conferência da Goldman Sachs: expansão estratégica e inovação
- Corsair Gaming at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Expansion and Innovation
- Searching For A 'Rare Jewel' IPO Stock? Here's How To Find Them
- Barclays raises Corsair Gaming stock price target to $12 on margin gains
- Corsair Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 22.5% on GPU-driven upgrade cycle
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRSR)
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Corsair earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Corsair unveils AI workstation targeting developers and engineers
- Elgato launches 4K60 webcam with lens filter support for creators
- Corsair Gaming: Growth By Acquisition - A Strategy Of Diminishing Returns (NASDAQ:CRSR)
- Elgato launches Game Capture 4K S for content creators at $159.99
- Corsair Gaming enters $225 million credit agreement with Bank of America
- Corsair secures $225 million in new credit facilities
- Turtle Beach Stock: Worries Provide A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TBCH)
- Elgato’s Stream Deck Becomes First Zoom Certified Personal Productivity Device
- Corsair at Baird Conference: Strategic Moves in Gaming and AI
- Corsair at TD Cowen Conference: Strategic Growth and Leadership Transition
- Corsair Gaming to Present at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Corsair Gaming to Present at Stifel’s 2025 Boston Cross Sector Investor Conference
- Corsair Gaming to Present at TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Corsair Dominates at Computex Led by Exciting New Suite of Products Compatible With the Latest GPU Cards From NVIDIA and AMD
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
Faixa diária
8.55 8.72
Faixa anual
5.64 13.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.51
- Open
- 8.60
- Bid
- 8.59
- Ask
- 8.89
- Low
- 8.55
- High
- 8.72
- Volume
- 432
- Mudança diária
- 0.94%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.16%
- Mudança anual
- 24.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh