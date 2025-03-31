通貨 / CRSR
CRSR: Corsair Gaming Inc
8.69 USD 0.18 (2.12%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRSRの今日の為替レートは、2.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.55の安値と8.72の高値で取引されました。
Corsair Gaming Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CRSR News
- コルセア・ゲーミング、ゴールドマン・サックス会議で戦略的拡大と革新を発表
- Corsair Gaming at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Expansion and Innovation
- Searching For A 'Rare Jewel' IPO Stock? Here's How To Find Them
- Barclays raises Corsair Gaming stock price target to $12 on margin gains
- Corsair Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 22.5% on GPU-driven upgrade cycle
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRSR)
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Corsair earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Corsair unveils AI workstation targeting developers and engineers
- Elgato launches 4K60 webcam with lens filter support for creators
- Corsair Gaming: Growth By Acquisition - A Strategy Of Diminishing Returns (NASDAQ:CRSR)
- Elgato launches Game Capture 4K S for content creators at $159.99
- Corsair Gaming enters $225 million credit agreement with Bank of America
- Corsair secures $225 million in new credit facilities
- Turtle Beach Stock: Worries Provide A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TBCH)
- Elgato’s Stream Deck Becomes First Zoom Certified Personal Productivity Device
- Corsair at Baird Conference: Strategic Moves in Gaming and AI
- Corsair at TD Cowen Conference: Strategic Growth and Leadership Transition
- Corsair Gaming to Present at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Corsair Gaming to Present at Stifel’s 2025 Boston Cross Sector Investor Conference
- Corsair Gaming to Present at TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Corsair Dominates at Computex Led by Exciting New Suite of Products Compatible With the Latest GPU Cards From NVIDIA and AMD
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
1日のレンジ
8.55 8.72
1年のレンジ
5.64 13.02
- 以前の終値
- 8.51
- 始値
- 8.60
- 買値
- 8.69
- 買値
- 8.99
- 安値
- 8.55
- 高値
- 8.72
- 出来高
- 1.522 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.03%
- 1年の変化
- 26.12%
