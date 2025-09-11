Moedas / COIN
COIN: Coinbase Global Inc - Class A
320.56 USD 7.35 (2.24%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COIN para hoje mudou para -2.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 311.30 e o mais alto foi 328.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coinbase Global Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
COIN Notícias
Faixa diária
311.30 328.49
Faixa anual
142.58 444.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 327.91
- Open
- 326.00
- Bid
- 320.56
- Ask
- 320.86
- Low
- 311.30
- High
- 328.49
- Volume
- 18.854 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 85.54%
- Mudança anual
- 79.67%
