QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / COIN
Tornare a Azioni

COIN: Coinbase Global Inc - Class A

342.46 USD 0.67 (0.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COIN ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 337.66 e ad un massimo di 349.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Coinbase Global Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
337.66 349.70
Intervallo Annuale
142.58 444.64
Chiusura Precedente
343.13
Apertura
342.76
Bid
342.46
Ask
342.76
Minimo
337.66
Massimo
349.70
Volume
19.652 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.20%
Variazione Mensile
14.16%
Variazione Semestrale
98.22%
Variazione Annuale
91.94%
20 settembre, sabato