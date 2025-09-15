Valute / COIN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
COIN: Coinbase Global Inc - Class A
342.46 USD 0.67 (0.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COIN ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 337.66 e ad un massimo di 349.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Coinbase Global Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COIN News
- Banks Want to Stop Trump’s Dollar “Upgrade” – But Here’s How You Can Profit
- Fed Rate Cut & Potential for More: A Boon for Coinbase?
- Thumzup Media estende la finestra di riacquisto azioni fino a fine settembre
- Thumzup Media extends share repurchase window to end of September
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is a Trending Stock
- Opinion: ‘I was fearful.’ How this father learned to take crypto advice from his adult child
- SOFI, COIN, UPST, HOOD, AFRM: Mizuho Sees New Fintech Leaders after Fed Rate Cut - TipRanks.com
- Bullish Leads Crypto Exchange Rally After Fed Rate Cut, SEC Rule Change
- One reason NBA star Kevin Durant is holding onto his bitcoin: He can’t get into his Coinbase account
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- American Express Built a Blockchain Passport. Don't Worry -- You Probably Won't Notice
- Polymarket vs. Kalshi: La vera battaglia nei mercati predittivi
- Polymarket vs. Kalshi: The real battle in the prediction markets
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Circle Group, Coinbase, Visa, iShares Ethereum ETF and BitMine Immersion
- Gemini Stock (GEMI) Crashes 14% as IPO Hype Fades - TipRanks.com
- Ethereum: The Backbone of the Stablecoin Market
- Beyond USDT: Tether's New USAT Stablecoin Targets U.S. Market -- Should You Care?
- Smarter Web Company nomina Coinbase Institutional come partner per la custodia di Bitcoin
- Smarter Web Company appoints Coinbase Institutional as Bitcoin custody partner
- Base Network Token Exploration Unveiled By Coinbase CEO, Future Plans Disclosed
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Winklevoss Twins Resolve Lawsuit Over Gemini (GEMI) Earn - TipRanks.com
- Does Crypto-Offering Hold the Key to PayPal Stock's Future?
Intervallo Giornaliero
337.66 349.70
Intervallo Annuale
142.58 444.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 343.13
- Apertura
- 342.76
- Bid
- 342.46
- Ask
- 342.76
- Minimo
- 337.66
- Massimo
- 349.70
- Volume
- 19.652 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 98.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 91.94%
20 settembre, sabato