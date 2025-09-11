货币 / COIN
COIN: Coinbase Global Inc - Class A
327.91 USD 0.89 (0.27%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COIN汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点321.30和高点333.60进行交易。
关注Coinbase Global Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COIN新闻
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Circle Group, Coinbase, Visa, iShares Ethereum ETF and BitMine Immersion
- Gemini Stock (GEMI) Crashes 14% as IPO Hype Fades - TipRanks.com
- Ethereum: The Backbone of the Stablecoin Market
- Beyond USDT: Tether's New USAT Stablecoin Targets U.S. Market -- Should You Care?
- 隔夜美股 | 标普500指数、纳指再创新高 Alphabet(GOOGL.US)市值突破3万亿美元
- 智能网络公司任命Coinbase Institutional为比特币托管合作伙伴
- Smarter Web Company appoints Coinbase Institutional as Bitcoin custody partner
- Base Network Token Exploration Unveiled By Coinbase CEO, Future Plans Disclosed
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Winklevoss Twins Resolve Lawsuit Over Gemini (GEMI) Earn - TipRanks.com
- Does Crypto-Offering Hold the Key to PayPal Stock's Future?
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 以"市场表现"评级开启对Bullish股票的覆盖
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiates Bullish stock coverage with Market Perform rating
- Exclusive-France threatens to block crypto licence ’passporting’ in EU regulatory fight
- Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Bet, Pours $283 Million In Crypto, But Stock Drops Pre-Market - Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)
- Winklevoss Twins' Gemini Hits $4.4 Billion Valuation In Strong Nasdaq Debut - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crushes The Dow; Here's Why Warner Bros. Is Spiking (Live Coverage)
- Coinbase Trading Above 200-Day SMA: Is it Time to Add the Stock?
- Stablecoins Now Hold $210 Billion. Here's How That Compares to Your Bank and Brokerage.
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- Coinbase Taps Sensible Founders: Will it Power On-Chain Growth?
- Circle Drops 30% in a Month: Should You Still Hold the CRCL Shares?
- Gemini IPO Due After Winklevoss Crypto Exchange Raises Price Range
日范围
321.30 333.60
年范围
142.58 444.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 327.02
- 开盘价
- 332.31
- 卖价
- 327.91
- 买价
- 328.21
- 最低价
- 321.30
- 最高价
- 333.60
- 交易量
- 13.944 K
- 日变化
- 0.27%
- 月变化
- 9.31%
- 6个月变化
- 89.80%
- 年变化
- 83.79%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值