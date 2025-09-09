Currencies / COIN
COIN: Coinbase Global Inc - Class A
324.54 USD 2.48 (0.76%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COIN exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 321.30 and at a high of 333.60.
Follow Coinbase Global Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
321.30 333.60
Year Range
142.58 444.64
- Previous Close
- 327.02
- Open
- 332.31
- Bid
- 324.54
- Ask
- 324.84
- Low
- 321.30
- High
- 333.60
- Volume
- 8.296 K
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- 8.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.85%
- Year Change
- 81.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%