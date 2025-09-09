QuotesSections
Currencies / COIN
Back to US Stock Market

COIN: Coinbase Global Inc - Class A

324.54 USD 2.48 (0.76%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COIN exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 321.30 and at a high of 333.60.

Follow Coinbase Global Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COIN News

Daily Range
321.30 333.60
Year Range
142.58 444.64
Previous Close
327.02
Open
332.31
Bid
324.54
Ask
324.84
Low
321.30
High
333.60
Volume
8.296 K
Daily Change
-0.76%
Month Change
8.19%
6 Months Change
87.85%
Year Change
81.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%