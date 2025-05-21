Moedas / CFBK
CFBK: CF Bankshares Inc
24.50 USD 0.20 (0.82%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CFBK para hoje mudou para 0.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.33 e o mais alto foi 24.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CF Bankshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CFBK Notícias
Faixa diária
24.33 24.61
Faixa anual
19.22 31.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.30
- Open
- 24.35
- Bid
- 24.50
- Ask
- 24.80
- Low
- 24.33
- High
- 24.61
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 0.82%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.87%
- Mudança anual
- 10.61%
