CCCS: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
9.79 USD 0.08 (0.82%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CCCS para hoje mudou para 0.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.62 e o mais alto foi 9.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.62 9.79
Faixa anual
8.14 12.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.71
- Open
- 9.71
- Bid
- 9.79
- Ask
- 10.09
- Low
- 9.62
- High
- 9.79
- Volume
- 199
- Mudança diária
- 0.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.66%
- Mudança anual
- -11.40%
