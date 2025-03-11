货币 / CCCS
CCCS: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
9.60 USD 0.04 (0.42%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CCCS汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点9.58和高点9.68进行交易。
关注CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
9.58 9.68
年范围
8.14 12.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.56
- 开盘价
- 9.60
- 卖价
- 9.60
- 买价
- 9.90
- 最低价
- 9.58
- 最高价
- 9.68
- 交易量
- 1.161 K
- 日变化
- 0.42%
- 月变化
- -1.44%
- 6个月变化
- 6.55%
- 年变化
- -13.12%
