CCCS: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc

9.54 USD 0.11 (1.14%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CCCS ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.49 e ad un massimo di 9.60.

Segui le dinamiche di CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.49 9.60
Intervallo Annuale
8.14 12.88
Chiusura Precedente
9.65
Apertura
9.56
Bid
9.54
Ask
9.84
Minimo
9.49
Massimo
9.60
Volume
6.744 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.14%
Variazione Mensile
-2.05%
Variazione Semestrale
5.88%
Variazione Annuale
-13.67%
