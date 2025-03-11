Valute / CCCS
CCCS: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
9.54 USD 0.11 (1.14%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CCCS ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.49 e ad un massimo di 9.60.
Segui le dinamiche di CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CCCS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.49 9.60
Intervallo Annuale
8.14 12.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.65
- Apertura
- 9.56
- Bid
- 9.54
- Ask
- 9.84
- Minimo
- 9.49
- Massimo
- 9.60
- Volume
- 6.744 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.67%
20 settembre, sabato