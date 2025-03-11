Dövizler / CCCS
CCCS: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
9.54 USD 0.11 (1.14%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CCCS fiyatı bugün -1.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CCCS haberleri
Günlük aralık
9.49 9.60
Yıllık aralık
8.14 12.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.65
- Açılış
- 9.56
- Satış
- 9.54
- Alış
- 9.84
- Düşük
- 9.49
- Yüksek
- 9.60
- Hacim
- 6.744 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.14%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.88%
- Yıllık değişim
- -13.67%
21 Eylül, Pazar