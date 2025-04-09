Währungen / CCCS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CCCS: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
9.65 USD 0.06 (0.62%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCCS hat sich für heute um -0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCCS News
- KI als Wachstumstreiber: CCC Intelligent Solutions stellt Strategie bei Goldman Sachs vor
- CCC Intelligent Solutions at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI-Driven Innovation
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- CCC and Elitek expand integration to streamline repair documentation
- Advent International to sell 30 million shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions
- CCC (CCCS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 12%
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: CCC Intelligent Solutions Q2 2025 beats forecasts
- CCC Intelligent Solutions soars after beating Q2 expectations
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings: Business Remains Very Strong Fundamentally (NASDAQ:CCCS)
- CCC Intelligent Solutions: Declining Transaction Volumes And Higher Expenses (NASDAQ:CCCS)
- AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Q1 2025 slides: AI-driven growth and EvolutionIQ acquisition
- CCC Intelligent Solutions' Growth Stunted By Slow Rollouts And Declining Claims: Analyst - CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS)
- CCC Intelligent Solutions stock downgraded by JPMorgan on slow growth
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Selected by Premium Automaker to Help Drivers Connect with Certified Repairers and Take the First Step Toward Repair
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference
- Microsoft, Salesforce Lead BofA's Top "Software Picks" Amid Market Uncertainty
- Akre Focus Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:AKREX)
- Kura Sushi Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cal-Maine Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Tagesspanne
9.62 9.83
Jahresspanne
8.14 12.88
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.71
- Eröffnung
- 9.71
- Bid
- 9.65
- Ask
- 9.95
- Tief
- 9.62
- Hoch
- 9.83
- Volumen
- 5.615 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.62%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.10%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K