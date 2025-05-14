Moedas / AREB
AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc
0.81 USD 0.01 (1.25%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AREB para hoje mudou para 1.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.77 e o mais alto foi 0.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Rebel Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AREB Notícias
- American Rebel takes 19% stake in tobacco-free snuff maker Schmitty’s
- American Rebel Holdings firma acordo de consultoria e emite ações preferenciais
- American Rebel Holdings enters consulting agreement and issues preferred stock
- American Rebel Holdings secures $152,950 loan from 1800 Diagonal Lending
- American Rebel Holdings enters $14.1 million property deal and issues new preferred stock
- American rebel light beer expands to minnesota with new distributor
- American Rebel stock rises as beer sales show strong momentum at Total Wine & More
- American Rebel launches second nationwide ad campaign to boost brand awareness
- American rebel light beer enters Mississippi with record opening order
- American Rebel Holdings enters $5.47 million secured note agreement with Streeterville
- American Rebel Returns to Country Stampede Music Festival as Official Beer Sponsor, Celebrating Explosive Growth and Patriotic Momentum
- American Rebel Light Beer Sees Explosive E-Commerce Growth as Free Shipping Promo Drives Patriotic Sales Surge Ahead of July 4th
- American Rebel Light Beer Recaps Successful Title Sponsorship of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals
- American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Brand Position with NHRA as Title Sponsor of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals (June 20-22, 2025) - National Television Broadcast on FOX and FS1
- American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Virginia with Valley Distributing - Distribution Momentum Accelerates Nationwide
- Celebrate Freedom, Celebrate America! American Rebel Light Beer”Free Shipping Through June 30th to Honor the Fourth of July and America’s Birthday!
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Birthday
- American Rebel CEO to Perform at Bristol Dragway and American Rebel Light Beer to be Featured at Trackside Bar and Beer Garden
- American Rebel Light Beer Completes Production Run to Meet Surging National Customer and Consumer Demand
- American Rebel CEO to rock Charlotte Motor Speedway events
- Champion Safe Company Supports Inaugural Buckeye Blast Benefiting The Light Foundation
- American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series
Faixa diária
0.77 0.81
Faixa anual
0.06 20.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.80
- Open
- 0.79
- Bid
- 0.81
- Ask
- 1.11
- Low
- 0.77
- High
- 0.81
- Volume
- 169
- Mudança diária
- 1.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.61%
- Mudança anual
- -88.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh