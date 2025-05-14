货币 / AREB
AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc
0.80 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AREB汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.75和高点0.83进行交易。
关注American Rebel Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AREB新闻
- American Rebel takes 19% stake in tobacco-free snuff maker Schmitty’s
- 美国反叛控股公司签订咨询协议并发行优先股
- American Rebel Holdings enters consulting agreement and issues preferred stock
- American Rebel Holdings secures $152,950 loan from 1800 Diagonal Lending
- American Rebel Holdings enters $14.1 million property deal and issues new preferred stock
- American rebel light beer expands to minnesota with new distributor
- American Rebel stock rises as beer sales show strong momentum at Total Wine & More
- American Rebel launches second nationwide ad campaign to boost brand awareness
- American rebel light beer enters Mississippi with record opening order
- American Rebel Holdings enters $5.47 million secured note agreement with Streeterville
- American Rebel Returns to Country Stampede Music Festival as Official Beer Sponsor, Celebrating Explosive Growth and Patriotic Momentum
- American Rebel Light Beer Sees Explosive E-Commerce Growth as Free Shipping Promo Drives Patriotic Sales Surge Ahead of July 4th
- American Rebel Light Beer Recaps Successful Title Sponsorship of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals
- American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Brand Position with NHRA as Title Sponsor of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals (June 20-22, 2025) - National Television Broadcast on FOX and FS1
- American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Virginia with Valley Distributing - Distribution Momentum Accelerates Nationwide
- Celebrate Freedom, Celebrate America! American Rebel Light Beer”Free Shipping Through June 30th to Honor the Fourth of July and America’s Birthday!
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Birthday
- American Rebel CEO to Perform at Bristol Dragway and American Rebel Light Beer to be Featured at Trackside Bar and Beer Garden
- American Rebel Light Beer Completes Production Run to Meet Surging National Customer and Consumer Demand
- American Rebel CEO to rock Charlotte Motor Speedway events
- Champion Safe Company Supports Inaugural Buckeye Blast Benefiting The Light Foundation
- American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series
日范围
0.75 0.83
年范围
0.06 20.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.80
- 开盘价
- 0.81
- 卖价
- 0.80
- 买价
- 1.10
- 最低价
- 0.75
- 最高价
- 0.83
- 交易量
- 139
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -2.44%
- 6个月变化
- -34.43%
- 年变化
- -88.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值