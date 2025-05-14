QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AREB
Tornare a Azioni

AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc

0.79 USD 0.02 (2.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AREB ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.77 e ad un massimo di 0.83.

Segui le dinamiche di American Rebel Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AREB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.77 0.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.06 20.89
Chiusura Precedente
0.81
Apertura
0.80
Bid
0.79
Ask
1.09
Minimo
0.77
Massimo
0.83
Volume
220
Variazione giornaliera
-2.47%
Variazione Mensile
-3.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.25%
Variazione Annuale
-88.75%
21 settembre, domenica