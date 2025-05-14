Valute / AREB
AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc
0.79 USD 0.02 (2.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AREB ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.77 e ad un massimo di 0.83.
Segui le dinamiche di American Rebel Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AREB News
- American Rebel takes 19% stake in tobacco-free snuff maker Schmitty’s
- American Rebel Holdings stipula accordo di consulenza ed emette azioni privilegiate
- American Rebel Holdings enters consulting agreement and issues preferred stock
- American Rebel Holdings secures $152,950 loan from 1800 Diagonal Lending
- American Rebel Holdings enters $14.1 million property deal and issues new preferred stock
- American rebel light beer expands to minnesota with new distributor
- American Rebel stock rises as beer sales show strong momentum at Total Wine & More
- American Rebel launches second nationwide ad campaign to boost brand awareness
- American rebel light beer enters Mississippi with record opening order
- American Rebel Holdings enters $5.47 million secured note agreement with Streeterville
- American Rebel Returns to Country Stampede Music Festival as Official Beer Sponsor, Celebrating Explosive Growth and Patriotic Momentum
- American Rebel Light Beer Sees Explosive E-Commerce Growth as Free Shipping Promo Drives Patriotic Sales Surge Ahead of July 4th
- American Rebel Light Beer Recaps Successful Title Sponsorship of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals
- American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Brand Position with NHRA as Title Sponsor of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals (June 20-22, 2025) - National Television Broadcast on FOX and FS1
- American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Virginia with Valley Distributing - Distribution Momentum Accelerates Nationwide
- Celebrate Freedom, Celebrate America! American Rebel Light Beer”Free Shipping Through June 30th to Honor the Fourth of July and America’s Birthday!
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Birthday
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Bir
- American Rebel CEO to Perform at Bristol Dragway and American Rebel Light Beer to be Featured at Trackside Bar and Beer Garden
- American Rebel Light Beer Completes Production Run to Meet Surging National Customer and Consumer Demand
- American Rebel CEO to rock Charlotte Motor Speedway events
- Champion Safe Company Supports Inaugural Buckeye Blast Benefiting The Light Foundation
- American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.77 0.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.06 20.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.81
- Apertura
- 0.80
- Bid
- 0.79
- Ask
- 1.09
- Minimo
- 0.77
- Massimo
- 0.83
- Volume
- 220
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -88.75%
21 settembre, domenica